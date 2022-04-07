Johor MB vows to find missing foreign divers, will keep embassies notified

Johor MB Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (in white) is pictured at the Sultan Abu Bakar Building’s Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security Complex in Tanjung Kupang March 30, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

MERSING, April 7 — The Johor government will inform embassies concerned on the status of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for four foreign divers who were reported missing in Pulau Tokong Sanggol, here, from time to time, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the Ops Carilamat was halted at 7.30pm yesterday due to poor visibility and resumed at 7am today, involving a total of 90 members and officers from various agencies ,including 30 divers and 18 assets.

The mentri besar also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar for His Majesty’s generosity in lending two boats for the SAR operation.

“We will keep them (embassies) informed. To the families who are affected by tragedy, we are doing whatever we can to find them, and will do our best to find them as soon as possible,” he told reporters at the Pangkalan Hadapan Carilamat Mersing Jetty here today.

Onn Hafiz said the search now covered as area of 107 nautical mile radius. — Bernama