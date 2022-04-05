In Penang, cops arrest woman to facilitate probe into Macau scam syndicate

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the woman, a shop assistant in her twenties, claimed she surrendered her ATM card to a man she had known through Facebook as a condition for a RM2,000 loan she had taken from him in August last year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BALIK PULAU, April 5 — A woman was arrested near Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah in Bayan Lepas today to facilitate investigations into a Macau scam that caused a victim to lose RM60,467 in an incident last August.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the woman, a shop assistant in her twenties, claimed she surrendered her ATM card to a man she had known through Facebook as a condition for a RM2,000 loan she had taken from him in August last year.

“The woman claimed she was not aware that her ATM card and bank account were used as a mule account by the man in a Macau scam to cheat his victim nor was she involved in the Macau scam.

He said the arrest was made in relation to a case in August last year where a 27-year-old engineer lost RM60,467 after he was deceived by a man pretending to be an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officer through a phone call.

“After introducing himself as an IRB officer, the suspect then informed the victim he had unpaid taxes and told the victim to contact a police officer through a given number,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Rizal then said the victim made five money transfers to a bank account amounting to RM60,467 after the suspect directed him to settle the arrears and threatened him with legal action if he failed to do so.

He added that police were also tracking down the Macau Scam syndicate network for further investigation while the woman has been remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama