Traffic smooth on major highways leading to Kuala Lumpur on first day of Ramadan

Traffic has been smooth on major highways heading to the Kuala Lumpur on the first day of Ramadan, according to a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Traffic has been smooth on major highways heading to Kuala Lumpur on the first day of Ramadan so far, according to a Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman.

The spokesman said there was only a little congestion on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in the southbound direction from Pendang to Gurun, Kedah due to accidents and from Sungai Petani Selatan to Bertam, Penang as of 10pm tonight.

“Slight congestion is also reported on the PLUS Highway northbound from Senawang to Port Dickson. There is also some congestion southbound from Ayer Hitam to Machap, Kulai to Senai and after Skudai to Kempas, Johor,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the traffic flow in other areas heading towards the capital, including the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, was smooth and under control.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the LLM toll-free line at 1800-88-7752 as well as on the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik or from Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik. — Bernama