Malaysia logs 18,253 new Covid-19 infections with 44 deaths

A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysia recorded 18,253 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an increase of 3,345 compared to yesterday.

With this latest figure, the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in the country is now 4,201,919.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 18,253 cases today, 187 cases were imported involving 175 Malaysians and 12 foreigners.

“The balance 18,373 cases were reported locally involving 17,550 Malaysians and 823 foreigners,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 267 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide, with 128 confirmed to have Covid-19 while the remaining 139 are suspected, probable or under investigation for the disease.

Of that, he said that 164 need ventilator assistance, of which 79 are Covid-19 positive patients.

He also added that 44 people died from the deadly disease yesterday, with eight of them dying before arriving at hospitals for treatment.

With this, he said the current death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 34,983.

He also said that 18,253 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hour, bringing the total cumulative amount of recovery in the country to 3,960,082.

He said that of the 18,253 cases today, only 125 are in Categories 3, 4 and 5 — which require hospitalisation, while the balance are in Categories 1 and 2.

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 cases at ICUs in three states have reached or exceeded 50 per cent capacity: Kuala Lumpur at 57 per cent, Perlis at 55 per cent and Selangor at 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, there are three states with over 50 per cent of non-ICU beds used for Covid-19 patients, them being Putrajaya (96 per cent), Selangor (63 per cent) Kuala Lumpur (50 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham also said no new clusters were reported yesterday and the total active clusters in the country stand at 198.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-nought or R0) is now at 0.87.