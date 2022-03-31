In Johor, PSM gathers in support of Perak single mum left homeless after bank auctions off house

PSM activist Poopathy Subramaniam (left) and the party’s activists with placards condemning CIMB’s alleged actions at the Johor Baru CIMB bank branch along Jalan Segget in Johor Baru, March 31, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — A group of 10 Johor Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) activists held a peaceful gathering here to show support for a single mother in Perak whose home was allegedly auctioned off by a bank.

The group, led by PSM activist Poopathy Subramaniam, staged the 1pm gathering to seek justice for the single parent whom the party claimed was a victim of negligence involving the Johor Baru CIMB bank branch along Jalan Segget.

The gathering was initially supposed to start at 12.30pm, but a sudden downpour delayed it to 1.10pm.

Several PSM activists were seen carrying placards condemning the alleged actions of CIMB whose decision to auction the victim’s home had left her homeless.

Earlier, a group of policemen, led by Sentral police station chief Inspector Nur Aminurrashid Nutman, were seen outside the bank’s premises.

He later approached Poopathy to enquire about the group’s intentions and explained that the police presence was to keep the peace.

PSM Youth activist and information representative Syamil Md Nazir said the victim, identified as S Tamil Selvi, 49, was forced to vacate her family home in Menglembu, Perak, after CIMB auctioned off the property in October 2020.

He claimed that the auction was conducted without the knowledge of the victim who is now a single parent to two daughters following the death of her husband in February last year.

“In August last year, the victim received a legal letter informing her that the new buyer had requested that she vacate the property,” he said reading from a prepared text.

Syamil said that PSM had agreed to raise awareness of the victim’s plight with simultaneous gatherings at five locations nationwide.

“The five locations are outside CIMB banks in Padang Ipoh in Perak, Jalan Raja Laut near Sogo in Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Segget in Johor, Seremban in Negri Sembilan and George Town in Penang,” he said.

Meanwhile, Poopathy explained that the peaceful gathering was to assist the victim who works as a school cleaner in Menglembu, Perak.

“PSM’s objective is for solidarity and not to protest.

“We hope this will open CIMB’s eyes to the injustice done,” he said.

The group dispersed after 10 minutes.