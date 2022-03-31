Border reopening: Users must still tap Touch ‘n Go card on scanners at toll plazas, says PLUS

Users of both toll plazas can enjoy toll exemption for a week from April 1-7 as announced by the government recently. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Highway users going through the Sultan Iskandar Building (Johor Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua Highway) toll plazas must still tap their Touch ‘n Go card on the scanner at the toll booth to enable PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to record traffic data.

Users of both toll plazas can enjoy toll exemption for a week from April 1-7 as announced by the government recently.

PLUS said in a statement that users must also comply with the stipulated border control standard operating procedure (SOP) as well as ensure sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards.

PLUS has also made preparations by providing additional customer service staff at both the toll plazas to assist customers requiring assistance.

Meanwhile, PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said they welcomed the return of Malaysians and the arrival of friends from Singapore with open arms.

“At the same time, PLUS remains committed to providing a safe and smooth journey as well as an exciting experience for highway users entering Malaysia,” he said.

He added that PLUS expects a slight surge in traffic on some routes on the highway following the reopening of land borders as well as the coming Ramadan month and, as such, has made various preparations to ensure road users get to enjoy a safe and smooth journey. — Bernama