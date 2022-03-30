Bank Negara sees Malaysia’s real GDP growing 5.3-6pc as world bounces back from Covid-19

Nor Shamsiah believes the country’s economic recovery is on 'firm footing'. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Malaysia’s real gross domestic product for this year is expected to grow between 5.3 and over 6 per cent, underpinned by stronger global trade and the reopening of international borders, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said today.

South-east Asia’s third biggest economy grew 3.1 per cent in 2021, a rebound from 2020’s contraction supported by the easing of movement curbs and higher vaccination even as Covid-19 continued to shape the global economy.

BNM Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Yunus told a press conference this morning she believes the country’s economic recovery is on “firm footing” although the novel coronavirus and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict still pose risks.

