Sedenak Tech Park will create 1,600 infotech job opportunities, says Johor MB

JOHOR BARU, March 28 — The Sedenak Tech Park (STeP) project, formerly known as the Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange (Kidex), will create about 1,600 high-skilled jobs in the field of information technology (infotech).

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the project in Sedenak, Kulai, which is expected to be fully operational by 2023, was able to attract investment, especially from companies related to data management and computing from within and outside the country.

“Insyaallah, in the phase of transition to endemic, the Johor state government is ready to attract more investors to the state and revitalise its economic sector for the welfare of bangsa Johor.

“About 1,600 high-skilled job opportunities in the field of infotech, a sector that will be the catalyst for Johor’s development will be offered to bangsa Johor through the STeP project,” said Onn Hafiz via a post on his official Facebook page today.

He said STeP was developed by TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd, a 100 per cent Johor Corporation-owned company and received full support from federal and state government agencies including the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Meanwhile, Yondr Group CEO Dave Newitt said in a statement that the service provider and data centre owner will set up a 200MW hyperscale campus at STeP.

Newitt said the opening of the campus would support his existing facilities in Jakarta, Indonesia to strengthen their strategic position in the regional market.

He said Malaysia was an important part of his firm’s development plan in Southeast Asia.

“The Yondr hyperscale campus will be developed in phases and generate a capacity of up to 200MW when fully completed, with the first phase scheduled for completion in 2024.

“With access to a capacity of at least 600MW, dark fibre connectivity, scalable utilities and infrastructure, STeP will house some of the largest data companies in South-east Asia,” he said. — Bernama