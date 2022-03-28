Case involving ex-Bar Council president classified as NFA

Wan Kamarul said the police received directives to reclassify the case after investigation papers against the senior lawyer were referred to the AGC’s prosecution division.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Former Malaysian Bar Council president Datuk Lim Chee Wee has been cleared of any investigation for allegedly bringing the judiciary into disrepute after the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) classified the case as no further action.

In a police letter sighted by Malay Mail, Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said they have since received directives to reclassify the case after investigation papers against the senior lawyer were referred to the AGC’s prosecution division.

The police letter was dated March 22 this year and was addressed to Kesavan Advocates & Solicitors who is representing Lim.

This is after a police report was lodged by a special officer to Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat over the matter last year.

This came after screenshots of text messages naming Lim and another prominent lawyer, Rosli Dahlan, which called for a matter pending in court to be “settled”, were published by Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

The two lawyers denied knowledge of the texts, and Lim also lodged a police report.

The case was previously being investigated under Sections 500 and 504 of the Penal Code for alleged criminal defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for alleged improper use of network facilities.

Malay Mail has reached out to both Lim’s counsel and Wan Kamarul for confirmation.