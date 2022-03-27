Sarawak Opposition parties say Borneo Alliance proposal welcomed, but need time to review details

PBK president Voon Lee Shan (left) speaks to reporters during a press conference August 21, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 27 — Sarawak-based Opposition parties today said they generally welcome the proposal to form a Borneo Alliance among Opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah for the 15th general election (GE15).

However, they said they want to study the proposal made by opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) thoroughly first before making any firm commitment.

“I have anticipated PSB’s move on this. Let’s see what will happen in Borneo,” Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said when asked to respond to PSB’s proposal announced by its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh earlier.

He said PBK has already explored this idea with one political party in Sabah and things may come to fruition.

Asked if PSB’s proposal is acceptable to PBK, he said: “Let’s see how chess is being played now.

“After the 12th Sarawak state election (PRN12) in December last year, all of us know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

He said united Opposition parties in Sarawak could be a credible force to face Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming GE15 expected to be called later this year.

Voon said many critics have underestimated PBK which fielded 73 candidates in PRN12, adding that had the party had enough funds things could be different.

Bobby William (seated, 6th right) and PBDS new office bearers after the triennial delegates conference. — Watt Zacchaeus/Borneo Post pic

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak president Bobby William said his party is open to PSB’s proposal, but will study its nitty-gritty first before making a firm commitment when the time comes.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party president Lina Soo said it is better to get more details from PSB, on how will it work with other opposition parties in Sarawak, prior to forming a Borneo alliance.

“Has it reached agreement with the other Sarawak Opposition parties on allocation of seats?” she asked.

“Of course the concept of a Borneo alliance is feasible and will attract support,” she said, adding that voters in Sarawak and Sabah are looking for hope.

“Can PSB’s proposal provide the hope?” she asked.

Earlier this afternoon, PSB has called on all the Opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah to work together as a united front in the coming GE15.

Its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said the party’s newly formed election committee has been given the mandate to liaise with like-minded Opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah to formalise a Borneo Alliance which will be a credible and significant third force in federal politics.

He said he is confident that the Borneo Alliance will have the support of all Sarawakians and Sabahans as it offers for the first time a combined strategy and common purpose in our position within the federation.

He added the synergistic partnership will be a leap forward for the Borneo States.

He said looking at the scenario at Putrajaya now, it is likely that GE15 will happen sooner rather than later.