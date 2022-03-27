PKR’s performance in state elections on agenda at party’s National Congress, says sec-gen

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail addresses the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Ayeh Keroh, Melaka in this file picture taken on December 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — PKR’s poor performance in four state elections between 2020 and 2022 will be on the agenda at the party’s National Congress which is expected to take place this June, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the series of defeats demanded modifications to their strategies, narrative to the people, election machinery training and the use of data in line with current election challenges.

“We have never practised the denial syndrome and will confront this issue head-on,” he told reporters after officiating the Lembah Pantai PKR Annual General Meeting in Kerinchi here today.

In the Sabah state election on Sept 26, 2020, PKR won only two state assembly seats and lost all the state seats it contested in the Melaka state election last year (November 20) and Sarawak state election (December 18), but managed to secure one state seat in the recent Johor state election.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said he had yet to decide on contesting for any posts in the party’s election on April 8, adding that he was still discussing and getting opinions from the party’s leadership and friends on the matter.

On Tian Chua’s intention not to defend his vice-president post in the upcoming party’s election, Saifuddin Nasution said he respected the leader’s stand.

“I believe he has his reasons for not contesting, but most importantly he (Tian Chua) insists that he will remain in the party — he wants to strengthen the party using his ability (without a position in the party),” he said.

Today the media reported that Tian Chua had confirmed that he would not defend his vice-presidency seat but would be defending the Batu division chief post, adding that he wanted to strengthen grassroots support to the party to face the next general election. — Bernama