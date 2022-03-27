MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to hit several areas in Sarawak, Sabah

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk while holding umbrellas in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 27 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several areas across Sarawak until 6pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement issued at 2.20pm, the department stated the areas are Kuching, Samarahan, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah (Matu, Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Belaga), Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

MetMalaysia said similar weather conditions until 6pm are also expected over the state of Sabah.

It added that the areas involved are Interior (Sipitang, Tenom and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran) and Sandakan (Tongod).

Apart from that, the department said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected in Pahang; Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka until 5pm today.

MetMalaysia stated the areas involved in Pahang is Bentong; Selangor (Hulu Langat); and Negri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin). — Borneo Post