Housing and Local Government Ministry to establish National Circular Economic Council, says minister

Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Seri Reezal Merican speaks to the media during a press conference in Putrajaya January 10, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is working towards the establishment of the National Circular Economic Council so that the circular economic agenda can be implemented comprehensively and benefit the country.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said in a statement today that the council will bring together stakeholders and industry players to make the agenda a success.

“Currently, the government has started a waste-to-energy initiative to reduce the country’s dependence on landfills and ultimately enable waste recovery to be implemented in an economic recycling of producers or industries.

“This can attract more foreign investors and boost confidence in Malaysian commerce, especially in the field of solid waste management and cyclical economy, in an effort to intensify the country’s economic recovery and Malaysia’s aspirations as a liveable nation,” he said.

Reezal Merican had earlier delivered the keynote address and officiated the Circular Economy Week, the theme for the last week of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from March 27 to 31 at Astaka Malaysia.

He said Malaysia’s involvement in the Expo 2020 Dubai could provide exposure and increase opportunities for international cooperation and industry players in the field of cyclical economics.

The Circular Economy Week was coordinated by Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation and led by the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) and involved various companies and industry players related to circular economics.

Meanwhile, KASA in a separate statement said the Circular Economy Week was a platform to promote Malaysia’s circular economy initiatives that upheld the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in line with the 2021-2030 Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap document developed by the ministry.

According to the statement, it also aims to highlight the initiatives of local industries in implementing and promoting sustainable business practices through the circular economic agenda.

It includes enhancing product design innovation, optimising production processes and implementing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). — Bernama