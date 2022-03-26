Penang cops in 1807 uniform draw curious looks from tourists

People who visited the tourist hotspots at Lebuh Armenian in George Town March 26, 2022, were surprised by the presence of policemen wearing old uniforms in conjunction with the 215th Police Day celebration. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — Several policemen on patrol here were seen wearing the uniform of the police force’s founding days which attracted the attention of visitors at the popular tourist spots in Lebuh Armenian and Lebuh Pantai, here today.

Tourists in the areas were curious about seeing the police team in past uniforms and some even mustered enough courage to approach them for pictures.

It was learned that the policemen were making their rounds in uniforms of the early days of the police force before 1948.

A tourist, Rashidah Mohamed, 58, from Johor Baru said she was surprised and excited at the presence of policemen wearing past uniforms at Lebuh Armenian today because it was the first time that she had seen it.

“Suddenly, I saw the policemen, eh, are they actually policemen. Why are their clothes so beautiful and different. Indeed, I was very excited when I saw the policemen with old uniforms here. Coincidentally, I was snapping pictures in the Lebuh Armenian area, which is the focus of tourists here, at that time.

“I immediately took photographs of the policemen on patrol and approached them to take pictures with them for remembrance.

“The policemen were very nice to the tourists here. We also wished them all the best in their duty and Happy 215th Police day,” said Rashidah who came with her family on holiday to Penang.

Another tourist, Zulkiflee Yusof, 52, from Melaka, said the approach of the Penang police by introducing past police uniforms in public was praiseworthy because it indirectly gave knowledge to the public, especially the younger generation.

“It could be said that all tourists in the Lebuh Armenian area were stumped by the look of the policemen and shifted their attention away from the regular attractions to the law enforcers.

“Their uniforms really look good and I myself was impressed. This approach is good. This can help our youths to know the uniforms of policemen in the past. It is very educational to the public.

“If possible, this approach of police patrolling wearing past uniforms can be done more often, at least once a month or every year during the Police Day celebration,” he said.

Meanwhile, North East district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong, when contacted by Bernama, said his personnel went on patrol in past police uniforms since 1807 in conjunction with the 215th Police Day yesterday.

He said the patrol which was conducted together with the Tourist Police Unit today and tomorrow at several areas of tourist focus including Lebuh Armenian and Lebuh Pantai among others to bring nostalgia to the public.

“In addition, the patrol by the policemen in old uniforms too can introduce the uniforms that used to be worn by our security force from the past until today,” he added. — Bernama