KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kuala Lumpur stresses that it has not communicated with any Malaysian party in terms of arrangement for Haj this year (1443H/2022).

The embassy said this in a statement issued here today responding to queries regarding several advertisements by some Malaysian companies promoting travel packages and programmes to perform Haj this year.

The embassy won’t bear any responsibility regarding this concern, the statement said. — Bernama