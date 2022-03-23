Suhakam calls for greater press sensitivity when reporting on children

Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal urged all parties, particularly the media professionals to be more sensitive and responsible in reporting news on children. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUCHING, March 23 — Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Children’s Commissioner (CC) Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal is appalled by news coverage on three children whose parents died from an electrocution in Cameron Highlands recently.

She said in the news coverage, the eldest of the three children was seen being interviewed by the media with various questions about the incident.

“Article 16 and 3 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) stated that children have the right to privacy, and in all actions concerning children, the best interests of the child shall be given primary consideration.

“Interviewing children who are still grieving their parents’ death forces them to relive the traumatising experience, and this invades their privacy and violates the principle of the children’s best interest.

“One of the examples was the news coverage by the Borneo Post Online and their social media live video posted on March 16, 2022.

“The coverage has obviously revealed the image of the children violates Section 15 (1) and Section 15 (2) of the Child Act 2001 [Act 611], which states that mass media is restricted from reporting or publishing names, addresses, or educational institutions or include any particulars that lead to the identification of any child involved in a case which could put the child through psychological stress,” she said in a statement yesterday.

In view of the above, she urged the online newspaper portal that covered the story to promptly take down or delete the video.

The Borneo Post has deleted the live video from its Facebook page.

All media practitioners must uphold the principles of children’s best interests and respect children’s dignity and privacy particularly during live news, Noor Aziah said.

She added that if an interview is needed, there should be no harm to any child, avoid questions, attitudes or comments that are judgemental, insensitive to cultural values, that place a child in danger or expose a child to humiliation, or that reactivate the pain of traumatic events.

Noor Aziah said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (MCMM) should issue a directive or circular to all media practitioners on ethical journalism when interviewing children and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development should take stern action against those who violate the law.

Apart from that, she said the Social Welfare Department (SWD) must ensure that the protector or assistant protector assigned to protect these children performs their responsibilities properly until the children are safe in their new foster home.

She added that arrangements must be made by the protector to avoid any media interview if deemed necessary and to prevent the picture of a child from being recorded in any manner on tape or film or by any electronic medium and all media coverage involving children should be in compliance with children’s rights.

The SWD must also ensure that these children are given regular counselling sessions to restore their self-confidence after the tragic incident; and the public should play their responsibility in deleting the video and be mindful in sharing video involving children.

Noor Aziah urged all parties, particularly the media professionals to be more sensitive and responsible in reporting news on children, adding that she was ready to have more engagement with not only journalists but also with media Chief Editors as well as owners of news portals or news agencies to address this issue. — Borneo Post Online