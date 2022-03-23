PM Ismail’s visit to Vietnam boosts diplomatic, economic, people-to-people ties

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the purpose of his maiden visit was to enhance Malaysia-Vietnam ties in line with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Vietnam next year. — Bernama pic

HANOI, March 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s two-day official visit to Vietnam will not only further boost collaboration and economic ties but also people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Ismail Sabri said the purpose of his maiden visit was to enhance Malaysia-Vietnam ties in line with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Vietnam next year.

In commemoration of the historic moment, the Prime Minister suggested that the two countries organise appropriate programmes and exchange of high-level visits which will begin with the state visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Malaysia this year.

He said his meetings with four Vietnamese leaders clearly showed that both Malaysia and Vietnam remained very committed in implementing comprehensive cooperation under the Plan of Action (POA) 2021-2025 for Implementation of Malaysia-Vietnam Strategic Partnership.

In a bid to boost tourism activities under post-pandemic cooperation between the two countries, Malaysia has recognised Vietnam’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate after taking into account that the country was using vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Vietnam had accorded recognition to Malaysia’s vaccination certificate on August 2021. — Bernama