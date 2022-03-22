Johor police to call up 10 individuals of luxury car convoy involved in blocking the North-South Expressway

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said they would all be called up to the Kulai District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist in investigations into the case, which involves three offences, namely reckless driving, hitting a female driver and blocking the road. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 22 — A total of 10 individuals believed to have been involved in an incident where a convoy of luxury vehicles stopped at Kilometre 34 southbound of the North-South Expressway on Friday (March 18) will be called up this evening to assist in investigations.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said they would all be called up to the Kulai District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist in investigations into the case, which involves three offences, namely reckless driving, hitting a female driver and blocking the road.

So far, police have only received a report lodged by the woman driver of a four-wheel drive, claiming that she was hit.

“This evening, those involved will be called in, including the driver we have detained and those related. The woman driver has lodged a police report claiming that she was hit.

“Only the woman has lodged a police report and an estimated 10 or more individuals may be called up as we have the registration number of the cars involved from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera they will be called up. We also found that the woman driver was not drunk, she may have panicked,” he told reporters at a media conference this morning.

Yesterday, Kulai District Police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow was reported to have said that the driver of the Ford Ranger four-wheel drive vehicle, which collided with a luxury car near the exit to Sedenak, was arrested on Monday morning.

The 28-year-old businesswoman, who is from Yong Peng, was detained at the Kulai IPD at about 1am for further investigations after surrendering herself at the police station.

She has been remanded for three days from yesterday for further investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving and Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Earlier, a 45-second video clip that went viral on social media showed a group of luxury car drivers stopping their vehicles, believed to be after the collision, in the middle of the expressway and there was a misunderstanding between them at the location.

Tok said preliminary investigations found that it resulted from a Ford Ranger vehicle trying to overtake the convoy in a reckless manner before colliding with one of the cars while trying to enter the left lane. — Bernama