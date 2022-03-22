Health Ministry: MySejahtera account must be verified in order to display the Covid-19 vaccine certificate

According to the health authority, a verified MySejahtera account will ensure full access to all features which include the vaccine certificate. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Recently, MySejahtera has received an update that displays a blue “verified” badge on the check-in screen. While the “blue tick” has caused some excitement on social media, the Ministry of Health has finally explained the purpose of the verification status and it has nothing to do with your influencer status.

If your account is not verified, just tap on the ‘Verify Now’ button in red and follow the steps to verify yourself. — SoyaCincau pic

According to the health authority, a verified MySejahtera account will ensure full access to all features which include the vaccine certificate. They added that users who can’t find their digital vaccine certificate in the app are due to unverified accounts.

If your account is not verified, just tap on the “Verify Now” button in red and follow the steps to verify yourself. As mentioned in our previous article, once your MySejahtera account is verified, you will not be able to change the name and IC number.

The verified account would be crucial, especially when travelling overseas as MySejahtera will be used as proof of vaccination. Incoming international travellers to Malaysia are also required to use MySejahtera and they will be issued a Traveller’s card before they depart for their flight to the country. In case you missed it, you can export your vaccine certificate in PDF format and print it out if required.

Besides the verified status, the latest MySejahtera 1.1.8 update has introduced a couple of tweaks including “Help” links on the Covid-19 risk and vaccination status. This supposedly makes it easier for users to report issues about their home surveillance order and vaccination status. — SoyaCincau