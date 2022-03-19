Uggah: Sarawak to transition into Covid-19 endemicity in April

Uggah speaking at the dinner held in conjunction with the National Conference on Dayak Women, held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK). ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, March 19 ― Sarawak will follow the federal government on the transition towards Covid-19 endemicity from April 1, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this is an exit strategy to enable the people to live a normal life after two years of battling the pandemic.

He added this means foreigners may enter the state with less strict health requirements.

“At the same time, with the opening of our borders, the tight standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be loosened. We will inform the public in due course on the new SOPs.

“For Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee is currently planning logistics and strategies to enable our borders to open,” he said at a dinner held in conjunction with the National Conference on Dayak Women at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here last night.

He said even though Sarawak will transition towards endemicity, this does not mean the virus is no longer a threat as the war against the virus is ongoing and it is important people remain vigilant.

With Sarawak recording 1,316 cases on Friday, Uggah expressed his hopes that the figures will decrease further as there has been a downward trend over the past few days.

He also reminded eligible Sarawakians to get their booster shots immediately, noting there were 208,486 Sarawakians who have yet to receive it.

“If you have friends or relatives who have yet to receive their booster dose, please advise them (to do so), because it is proven that it helps (prevent Covid-19 infection).

“Do not dilly-dally, and do not dice with death, especially the elderly and (those with) comorbidities,” he said. ― Borneo Post