Covid-19 Malaysia: What Malay Mail photographers saw, Part 2

This picture was taken at a Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam on July 14, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Malaysia went into its first lockdown two years ago. Overnight everything shut down; offices, shops and our borders.

Our photographers took pictures of what was happening during the various lockdowns, reopenings and everything in between.

But which were the pictures that touched them the most? The scenes that stood out for them.

Here Yusof Mat Isa (with the help of reporter Ashman Adam) tells us why these three pictures moved him the most:

Lines of people infected with Covid-19

This picture was taken at a Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam on July 14, 2021. At the time, more than 4,000 Covid-19 positive patients were there... completely overwhelming the centre.

As a photographer, witnessing people of all ages ― including babies and the elderly ― queueing up outside the stadium under the scorching hot sun really made my heart feel heavy.

But what I saw inside was worse... I was shaken to the core.

The situation was very bad, I witnessed healthcare personnel placing Covid-19 patients on stretchers. Everywhere there were people sitting and waiting anxiously for their turns to be assessed.

At the time, all I could do was pray for our country's frontliners ― especially our healthcare workers ― and hope they can hold on until we overcome the pandemic.

As a Muslim, this was the first time I had seen an empty mosque during Friday prayers; there were only these three mosque officials performing the prayers. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

This is how we pray now

This photograph was taken when the first movement control order (MCO) was implemented.

As a Muslim, this was the first time I had seen an empty mosque during Friday prayers; there were only these three mosque officials performing the prayers.

At the time, I felt the connection I have had practically all my life with others in the congregation ― and I think most Muslim men would agree with me on this ― was gone.

To me, that was the point I realised the whole world had been turned upside down.

All I could think of then was that this Covid-19 virus is affecting the whole world so badly.

This picture was taken on the fourth day of Malaysia's first MCO. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Where did everybody go?

This picture was taken on the fourth day of Malaysia's first MCO. This road ― the Federal Highway ― is the road I regularly use to go to work and anywhere else.

Before the pandemic, traffic on this road would be so heavy, it would always come to a standstill at certain stretches due to the number of vehicles on the road.

But during the MCO, it was deserted. This was just before sundown. It had just rained, so I stopped my motorcycle by the shoulder of the road, took out my camera and took this shot.

As I looked at the emptiness of the road at dusk ― a time which is usually packed with people heading home to their loved ones ― I felt alone. There and then I made a wish for the virus to just disappear, or at least go away as soon as possible.