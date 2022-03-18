Minister: K-KOMM is new the acronym for Communications and Multimedia Ministry

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya March 16, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia now uses the new acronym K-KOMM, while its minister will be referred to as MenKOMM.

In a statement issued by the ministry today, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the application of the new terms began effective yesterday (March 17).

K-KOMM said the use of the new acronym was aimed at avoiding public confusion between the ministry and its agency, namely the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) besides making it easier and clearer to pronounce.

Previously, the abbreviation for the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia was KKMM.

K-KOMM is responsible for providing comprehensive and inclusive communication infrastructure, developing the digital economy through the empowerment of information and communication technology in the country, as well as expanding the delivery and dissemination of information strategically to achieve the ministry’s vision to create a connected, informed, creative and digital society. — Bernama