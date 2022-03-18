Khairy: PM has final say on dissolving Parliament, will take into consideration public health

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters at the World Trade Center (WTC) for the 2021 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Khairy Jamaluddin today said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would have the final call on whether to dissolve Parliament.

In a press conference during the 2021 annual general assembly, Khairy who is also the Health Minister said the head of the government will take the matter of public health concern as one of the primary factors before triggering a national election.

“Speaking as health minister, it is rational for us to wait (on GE15) until the health situation is more stable. I can see the spirit from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he was right and the grassroots are demanding for an early election but in the end we have to leave it to the prime minister.

We will enter the endemic phase, so it is wise that we postpone such complicated matters. The general election is something that we can postpone until the public health situation has stabilised,” he told reporters.

He also thanked the prime minister for explaining to the grand old party’s president on the status of the public health situation after the sentiment of GE15 dominating this year’s Umno general meeting.

Yesterday Zahid said that a new mandate is necessary but it has to be under the advice of the prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The assembly started yesterday for the party’s Wings and will conclude on Saturday.

The party is currently riding a wave of confidence after its performance in the recently concluded Johor state election.