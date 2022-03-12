Not a candidate, but Muda chief Syed Saddiq draws in voters in Perling

DAP's Perling candidate Liew Chin Tong (left) and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (centre) greet voters at the SK Taman Sutera polling centre in Johor Baru March 12, 2022 — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 12 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was a magnet for voters at SK Taman Sutera this morning even though he is not contesting in the ongoing Johor state election.

The batik-clad Muar MP arrived with his family at the school at 9.39am, and was done in 10 minutes.

The former youth and sports minister was also accompanied by Perling candidate from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Liew Chin Tong, who will vote later this afternoon in Kluang.

“My home is in front of this school, that’s why we came together,” Syed Saddiq told reporters when approached.

Voters at SK Taman Sutera approached for “wefies” after he had cast his vote and was waiting for the rest of his family to drop their ballot papers into the boxes.

He hoped that there would be a high turnout of voters today, though the Election Commission recorded 29 per cent had cast their votes as at noon.

“Each of our votes is very valuable. This is our investment for our beloved state for a period of five years in electing representatives in the state assembly, as well as electing a government that will govern the state,” Syed Saddiq said.

After all, his party Muda is making its electoral debut in the state election, which is also making history for being the first election where Malaysians between 18 and 21 are allowed to vote.

Muda is candidates in seven state seats out of 56 up for grabs: Larkin, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

Among the office-bearers making their electoral debut is Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz who is up against five other candidates for the urban seat of Puteri Wangsa.

The lawyer is vying against Barisan Nasional’s Ng Yew Aik, Pejuang’s Dr Khairil Anwar Razali, Perikatan Nasional’s Loh Kah Yong, Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s Steven Choong Shiau Yoon, and an independent candidate Adzrin Adam.

Another Muda candidate to watch is its Johor information chief Rasid Abu Bakar who is up against PKR’s Dr Zamil Najwa Arbain, BN’s Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, PN’s Zulkifli Bujang, Pejuang’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim and an independent candidate Norramadan Buan.