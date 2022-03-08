Sarawak premier tests positive for Covid-19

Abang Johari is the second member of the Sarawak state Cabinet to test positive for Covid-19. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, March 8 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said she was informed about the news at 9pm last night.

“We were informed that he could not attend to officiate our function this morning,” Fatimah said when she opened the at the state-level Women’s Day celebration here.

“Let’s all pray together for a quick recovery of the premier,” she said.

Abang Johari is the second member of the state Cabinet to test positive for Covid-19.

His deputy, Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian ended his seven-day quarantine period yesterday after he tested positive on March 1.

Chief political secretary Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman is currently under quarantine after he tested positive four days ago.