Mohd Asghar Khan is new RMAF chief

Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan speaks at a press conference at the RMAF Subang Air Base, March 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

SUBANG, March 7 — Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan has been appointed as the 20th Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief effective today.

Prior to his appointment, Mohd Asghar was the RMAF deputy chief.

He replaces Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad who will go on mandatory retirement in September.

Pinning the rank of General on Mohd Asghar Khan was made by Ackbal himself and witnessed by Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Tan Sri Affendi Buang at a ceremony held at the RMAF base in Subang, here, today.

Mohd Asghar Khan said he would use his experience as RMAF deputy chief for the past two years serving under Ackbal to further strengthen the RMAF.

“We have gone through many challenges with the country facing the Covid-19 pandemic and we will continue with our efforts in leading the team.

“I wish to thank all for the faith in me to lead the RMAF,” he said at a press conference after the retirement parade of the 19th RMAF chief and the change-of-guard.

Selangor-born Mohd Asghar Khan, 57, joined the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in 1983 as a cadet officer at the Royal Military College before starting his military career as a fighter pilot with the RMAF in 1985.

He has flown the A4 Skyhawk fighter jet, the F-5E, MiG-29N and Sukhoi 30MKM. He has held various important positions in the RMAF and MAF as a staff, trainer and commander.

Meanwhile, Air Operations commander, Lt Gen Datuk Mohammad Salleh Osman has been appointed as RMAF deputy chief. — Bernama