Johor polls: PKR has not offered any candidate for MB post, says party sec-gen

BATU PAHAT, March 7 — PKR has not considered or offered anyone in the party as the Johor mentri besar candidate should Pakatan Harapan (PH) be given the mandate in the state polls this Saturday.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party was focusing on ensuring victory and the mentri besar candidate would only be finalised after winning the election and discussing the matter with other PH component parties.

“We do not have any name yet, we are only focusing on offering the best candidates, candidates who have provided the best service and always striving harder.

“We have also learned from our experience in past elections and will try to avoid repeating the mistakes we have made previously,” he told a press conference with PKR candidates at the Semerah state constituency People’s Service Centre near here, today.

Saifuddin said he was confident in the PKR candidates contesting in the central zone as their past records were good.

He said two candidates were former assemblymen, one a former minister and another a former Johor state exco apart from a new female candidate.

Polling is on March 12 and early voting is tomorrow. — Bernama