Report: Ka Siong-Guan Eng debate over Johor Chinese school development off after police refuse permit

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during the launch of the Pakatan Harapan and Muda election campaign in Iskandar Puteri February 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The much-touted debate between MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and DAP’s Lim Guan Eng amid the ongoing Johor election is off after police denied approval for the event.

The debate was scheduled for 2pm today but has been cancelled, Malaysiakini reported this morning, citing Johor MCA secretary Ng Keng Heng saying he received notice of the disapproval from the Johor Baru South district police headquarters for the event.

According to the news report, Ng said the police felt the debate was political in nature and were concerned about disorderly conduct.

“Police were also of the opinion that organisers can hold the debate after the Johor polls and there was no necessity for it to proceed during the campaign period,” Ng was quoted saying.

Deputy district police chief Lim Jit Huey confirmed the rejection of MCA’s application to Malaysiakini.

The debate was supposed to be about which party has helped the local Chinese community more, in this case who contributed to the development of SJK (C) Kuek Ho Yao in Seri Austin, Johor Baru.

Wee challenged Lim to a debate to put an end to their bickering over social media over the matter.

Initially, Wee challenged former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching, to a debate when he issued the challenge during an MCA anniversary dinner in Yong Peng, Johor, on February 25.

Teo immediately accepted, stating that she would be happy to debate the MCA president who suggested a topic on Chinese education.

But Wee later sidestepped Teo and turned his attention to Lim as DAP’s party boss instead.