Johor polls: 17 investigation papers opened, 405 permits approved since Feb 26, say police

Enforcement personnel from the Health Ministry monitor the standard operating procedures during Pakatan Harapan’s Ceramah Mega, main operations room for DUN N49 Kota Iskandar, Skudai, March 1, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, March 3 ― A total of 17 investigation papers have been opened while 405 permits have been approved statewide since campaigning for the Johor state election began on February 26 until yesterday.

Johor polls media spokesman for the state police headquarters, Supt Ibrahim Mat Som said that during the same period, five permits were rejected for not complying with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) such as the permit applicant not being the appointed agent or candidate, ceramah (talks) not held in official operations room and the number of ceramah participants exceeding 100 people.

He said that for yesterday, Johor police approved 36 permits and opened four investigation papers under Sections 323 and 427 of the Penal Code and Section 24B (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954/Regulation 16 Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) 2021.

“Johor police would like to advise all parties as well as their group of supporters to always adhere to all Covid-19 prevention SOPs and legal provisions that have been set for the campaigning period.

“Should any problems arise, any party can refer to the police for further action based on existing laws,” he said in a statement today. ― Bernama