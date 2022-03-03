After Umno man touts Najib's popularity, Muhyiddin says crowds in Johor just curious, keen to see 'criminal' up close

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) with Johor PN secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal are pictured at the Impiana Hotel in Senai, Kulai March 3, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, March 3 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today took another swipe at his one-time Cabinet colleague and superior Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is being called by the moniker Bossku during election campaigning in Johor.

Speaking to the press after the coalition's anti-corruption and integrity ceremony for its Johor election candidates at the Impiana Hotel in Senai here, Muhyiddin said the large crowds that seem to appear wherever Najib goes does not necessarily testify to the Pekan MP's popularity or support.

“It could be because people are just curious and want to see the criminal up front.

“For me, it is embarrassing,” the Pagoh MP said, without mentioning Najib by name.

Also present at the PN ceremony were two leaders from the coalition's component parties, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and Johor PAS chief Abdullah Husin.

Muhyiddin said the anti-corruption pledges and oaths taken by all 56 PN candidates is proof that the coalition is committed and serious in forming a government with integrity.

He urged the people of Johor not to repeat what happened at the federal level, where political leaders who had been found guilty, were still moving freely.

“If PN is elected to form a new government, we will ensure that political and administrative practices are done in a clean and transparent manner, compared to other parties,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also a former prime minister, said that as a Muslim, swearing an oath is something that is considered important.

“It is proof of the determination for PN to fight corruption. If I violate or break that oath, I should be afraid.

“That is why we have the integrity pledge to show the people in Johor our readiness as well as a sign of our determination to fight corruption and malpractice,” said Muhyiddin.

PN is contesting all 56 state assembly seats in the March 12 vote, pitting it directly against Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan to form the next state government.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballots in this state election. The EC is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.

Early voting is on March 8 while polling is on March 12.