Ukrainians in Malaysia worry as conflict hits their country, seek global society’s help

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Kuala Lumpur on February 28, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Devastated! This is the emotional word expressed and shared by Ukrainians living in Malaysia when they were interviewed by Bernama on how they felt over the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

For Svitlana, 29, a Marketing Executive working in the capital here, the news that her hometown Kherson has been taken after a long fight on Friday (February 25) night was unacceptable and she herself couldn’t believe that there is no home now as how it used to be.

“My family was the last ones to believe that war would actually happen. They stayed put, went to work, carried on with their usual daily routine until last Wednesday.

“They did not plan to leave their hometown, although before I asked them to put up with our relatives in Western Ukraine for a while. They refused. But when they got ready to leave, unfortunately, we received the news about Russian troops taking over Khahovka and Velyki Kopani,” she said.

Though Svitlana could not do much to help her family back home, she is sure that the global community is siding her and other Ukrainians worldwide.

“I don’t care if it’s just me standing with Ukraine. I don’t care if it’s just me sharing posts and information. I’m ready to face opposition from people with different opinions. I’m ready to keep doing something for as long as this war goes on.

“But I know I’m not the only one. There are many. There are Ukrainians, Russians, Malaysians, and citizens of other countries here in Malaysia who support Ukraine,” she said.

Hailing from a small town in the Donestk region called Myrnohrad, Oksana Sielina, 37 said the “nightmare” happening now is a big tragedy that keeps her feeling worried, scared, and heartbroken.

Like Svitlana’s family, Oksana’s family too did not believe anything even close to what it is now would happen.

“They are scared for their lives and the lives of their children but they don’t have anywhere to run so they are staying put.

“Those, who are capable will fight,” said Sielina, who is a teacher, noting that she and the other Ukrainians living in Malaysia would be donating to a website savelife.in.ua to help.

By sharing the facts with the international community, she called on all governments in the world to come forward and make a clear stand to condemn the aggressor.

As for Olga Vasianovych, a 37-year-old lady whose heart is crying thinking of her family members who are willing to stay back in order to protect their land said it never crossed her mind such war could happen in her beautiful and peaceful country.

Her father whom she described as the one with the fighting and nationalistic spirit had said this himself to her; ““I can be useful to Ukraine. At least I can lie under the tank and stop the Russian attack!”.

Vasianovych, who is currently completing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Law, made a humble request that Malaysia and the global community help Ukraine.

“We need your prayers, we need your voice on social media, we need financial help to our Ukrainian soldiers who are defending our territory,” she said.

The same call was voiced out by Lidiya Murugan, 39, the President of Ukrainian Cultural Association in Malaysia, who is also devastated over the attack on her homeland.

Lidiya said among plans she has in the pipeline to help fellow Ukrainians is to participate and educate the communities in Malaysia.

“For me Malaysia has become my home and Malaysians are my family. This (the invasion) is not a Ukrainian crisis but the crisis of humanity,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on last Thursday announced that Russia would launch a “special military operation” into Ukraine. The international media reported the talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials on Monday at the Ukraine-Belarus border saw no breakthrough in stopping the conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian-born artist, writer and fashion enthusiast, Natalya Bronzova, defended her country’s actions against Ukraine claiming that presently Russia is doing demilitarisation of Ukraine to destroy only war objects not cities, not civilians.

“I hope Russian army fulfill their mission soon and peace will return soon,” she said through a WhatsApp message to Bernama.

Natalya said Vladimir Putin cared much for Ukrainians as he is still supplying them with gas and kept internet connectivity going when there were technological capacity to block it in few minutes.

“It shows he cares for people’s daily needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, several Malaysians also took to twitter expressing their views on the conflict, with one Twitter user Rahman Ariffin said: The Ukraine war will end some weeks from today. And after that the world will only have USA and China as superpowers. Russia will be just another sick country.

A twitter user known by the name of Abah questioned the move of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in releasing prisoners with combat experience to fight Russian forces.

Where else, Chan Quin Er in her tweet reminisced the tragic event of MH17.

“On July 17, 2014, Malaysia became one of the first casualties of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Never forget MH17. We stand with peace and humanity. We stand with the people of Ukraine. Love from Malaysia,” she tweeted. — Bernama