Trio nabbed less than 24 hours after robbing shop in Miri

CCTV footage showed the two men committing the offence inside the premises while one of them was waiting outside.

MIRI, March 2 — Swift action by police saw three men arrested less than 24 hours after they allegedly robbed and ran away with RM300 cash from a shop in Pujut Corner on Sunday.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said prior to the arrest, two of the suspects had entered the shophouse around 7.50pm.

CCTV footage showed the two men committing the offence inside the premises while one of them was waiting outside. The video has since gone viral on social media.

It is learned that only the shop owner, in his 70s, was inside the shop when the incident occurred.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team managed to track down all three suspects and arrested them at a house in Pujut Tanjung Batu during an operation dubbed ‘Ops Rentap’ around 6pm Monday, less than 24 hours after they were informed of the incident.

The police team also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspects during the incident.

All suspects are being detained for further investigation under Section 394 and 395 of the Penal Code.

The police, meanwhile, reminded the public not to transmit any video related to the crime scene to social media so as not to interfere with the investigation process. — Borneo Post



