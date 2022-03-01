Transport minister: Malaysian ports do not deal directly with Ukrainian ports

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says Malaysian ports are not dealing directly with Ukrainian ports, instead they are trading more with Turkish and Malta 2 ports. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Malaysian ports are not dealing directly with Ukrainian ports, instead they are trading more with Turkish and Malta 2 ports, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

He said the direct impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis was still being studied not only in terms of its impact on Malaysian ports but also on businesses.

“We do not deal directly with Ukrainian ports, unless we have a port-to-port commitment or connectivity... but more with Turkish and Maltese ports.

“We remain guided by Wisma Putra and Miti (the Ministry of International Trade and Industry),” he told reporters after officiating the 19th Asean Ports and Shipping Exhibition and Conference here on Tuesday.

Wee was commenting on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Malaysian ports.

He said Malaysia was guided by the government's policy of abiding by the constitution and the rule of law, and complying with the country's commitment to the international community.

Meanwhile, Wee said two Malaysian ports were featured in the top 20 ranking of the world's busiest ports in 2021, with Port Klang retaining the 12th spot and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas standing at number 15.

“Actually, Port Klang could have beaten Dubai port as the difference was only 20,000 TEUs if Malaysia was not beseiged by massive floods at the end of last year,” he said, adding that the average daily operation at Port Klang is about 35,000 TEUs.

On the maritime sector performance in 2021, he said Malaysia managed to record an outstanding achievement despite the constraints caused by Covid-19.

“Initially, the sector contracted but it rebounded quickly. Ninety per cent of our trade is by sea.

“So, that’s why no shipping no shopping, this is the biggest maritime contribution to Malaysia,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Transport will continue its efforts not just to maintain performance but also to look into the future of the sector.

“We have to make a transformation in terms of digitalisation of operation, as well as going electronics and paperless, and at the same time reducing waiting time and focusing more on environmental sustainability,” he said. ― Bernama