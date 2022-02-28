AirAsia to phase out check-ins counters for most passengers in Malaysia from 1st April, here’s why

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — AirAsia has announced there will be a limited counter check-in service at airports in Malaysia from 1st April 2022.

This is done to accelerate full migration to contactless self-check-in but counter services are still available for certain groups of passengers.

According to the low-cost carrier, they have successfully migrated 95 per cent of its guests to check-in via its AirAsia SuperApp and website, after it was made mandatory during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To enhance passenger safety, AirAsia has widely adopted digital boarding passes and contactless kiosks which allow you to print your luggage tag by flashing a QR code from your phone.

Not only does this eliminate the need of having a physical queue for check-in but it also makes the flight experience more seamless and efficient.

With the gradual removal of counter check-in services, AirAsia said there will be no counter check-in fee from April 1, 2022 as only eligible guests or guests having issues with the AirAsia app and kiosk will be accepted at the counter. Here’s the full list of passengers eligible for counter check-in services:

Senior citizens aged 70 and above

Bookings made under Malaysian Armed Forces and Government warrants

Guests on charter flights

Guests who have self checked-in but need to reprint boarding passes

Guests with reduced mobility holding a valid Persons with Disability (OKU) card

Group bookings of 10 guests and more

Young guests travelling alone (aged 12-16)

Guests affected by schedule changes and flight cancellations

Guests who perform seat upgrade and/or add-on purchases at the check-in counter

Guests affected by system outage of the super app, website or kiosk

Guests who were not assigned a seat during self-check-in

Corporate Full Flex and Premium Flex guests

How to self-check-in with AirAsia?

AirAsia recommends all its guests to check-in via the AirAsia SuperApp which is available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. While most airlines only let you check-in 48 hours before the departure time, AirAsia allows you to check-in as early as 14 days before the flight.

To check-in, just launch the AirAsia app, tap on “Check-in” at the bottom of the screen, and follow the steps below:

Enter your flight booking details Select the guest Accept the Covid-19 declaration Generate an eBoarding Pass

If you need to check in your luggage, you can use the QR code from the app to print your luggage tag at the kiosks.

At the self-baggage drop, just follow the on-screen instructions, scan the tag and then drop it off on the conveyor belt.

Don’t forget to keep a copy of the luggage tag ID sticker for your own reference. You’ll need this in the event your luggage is missing or delayed.

Passengers without check-in luggage can proceed to the boarding area and present the eBoarding pass with their passport or IC.

There’s no need to have a printed boarding pass if you already have the AirAsia app. AirAsia does not let you check-in from the kiosks directly and scanning the QR code will direct you to check-in via the app.

As announced previously, only fully vaccinated passengers are allowed on flights and you must adhere to all SOP including wearing a face mask, before, during, and after the flight. The Ministry of Health has also announced that all senior citizens (of all vaccine Covid-19 vaccine type) and adults fully vaccinated with Sinovac must get their booster shot by 31st March 2022 in order to retain their fully vaccinated status.

AirAsia will soon let you use your face for self baggage drop and payments

As part of its digital journey, AirAsia is expanding the use of FACES, its facial recognition feature. Essentially, your face will replace your boarding pass which allows a more seamless travel experience.

Initially rolled out for selected flights from KLIA2, it appears that AirAsia will soon expand FACES with more features.

According to their Facebook post, FACES will be upgraded to support self baggage drops, speedy boarding and speedy payments. — SoyaCincau