Fresh DAP candidate Marina faces three corner fight in Skudai

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng hands the Pakatan Harapan flag to DAP candidate for Skudai state seat in the Johor state election Marina Ibrahim in Johor Baru, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH), Marina Ibrahim will face both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in her first ever state election.

Marina who was the former DAP coordinator for DUN Layang-Layang was given the last minute support from Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng at a hawker’s centre before walking to the Iskandar Puteri City Hall (MBIP) to hand in her nomination at around 9pm today.

Skudai incumbent Tan Hong Pin who was dropped by Johor chief Liew Chin Tong also made an appearance to support Marina.

Wearing pink kebarung, as opposed to DAP’s traditional white and PH’s official colour of red, Marina walked about 50 meters to the nomination centre accompanied by her all women team of proposer and seconder.

She will be facing Gerakan’s Khoo Kong Ek for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and MCA’s Lim Soon Hai representing Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Election Commission (EC) implemented strict SOPs on the nomination day today with the police guarding tightly all the surroundings of MBIP hall where the nomination took place with barbed wire.

Only the candidates along with their proposers and seconders were allowed in and they inspected those who had EC tags before letting them in.

In 2018, Tan won in Skudai against S Kanan from BN with a majority of 35,126.

Yesterday Tan made a statement that he would come to support Marina at the nomination centre but some rumours persist that he would send his own nomination instead.

However, Tan previously had insisted he will remain in DAP.