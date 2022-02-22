Two Malaysians to receive honorary awards from UK

Dr Vinod Kumar Joshi will be awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for exceptional services to fighting cancer while Tham Yau Kong (right) will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for outstanding services in environmental, historical and cultural conservation. — Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Two Malaysians, retired dentist Dr Vinod Kumar Joshi and adventure guide Tham Yau Kong will receive Honorary Awards from the UK, according to the Honorary Awards List, announced in the United Kingdom (UK), today.

Dr Joshi will be awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for exceptional services to fighting cancer while Tham will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for outstanding services in environmental, historical and cultural conservation.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Charles Hay in a statement today congratulated Dr Joshi for his successful career, dedication and services to fighting cancer which was seen as an important contribution in the UK.

“Dr Joshi created the much-needed support network to connect like-minded patients, which evolved into a charity. As well as sharing a wealth of resources on mouth cancer, Dr Joshi and his Foundation have also been instrumental in encouraging screening as early diagnosis saves lives,” he said.

Hay also congratulated Tham on his well-deserving MBE award on rediscovering and conserving the Sandakan-Ranau Death March route, a piece of history that is important to both the UK and Malaysia.

“Tham has also been generous in sharing his knowledge and research with student groups and the UK Armed Forces, as well as connecting people including with descendants of the Prisoners of War,” he added.

Responding to the OBE award, founder of the Mouth Cancer Foundation in the UK and formerly a National Health Service (NHS) consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Dr Joshi said the award was a recognition of the perseverance of all the patients, carers and supporters who have sustained the vision for the charity from its inception and over the years.

“It is a big tribute to them. Without them, we would not have gotten this far. Sadly, some are no longer here. God bless them,” he said.

Tham, a Sabah-based adventure guide and military historian is very pleased with his MBE award as his effort to keep history alive has been acknowledged.

“I had the greatest feeling and utmost gratitude when I heard about the MBE award. The Sandakan Ranau Death March route was lost for 60 years and tracing it in 2005 was an accomplishment in itself.

“It also meant a lot to me being able to see and to guide the relatives of the Prisoners of Wars when they walked through the route and visited the memorials,” he said.

The two Malaysians will be receiving their respective awards later in the year and further information on Dr Joshi and Tham can be accessed at https://www.mouthcancerfoundation.org/ and https://www.thamyaukong.com/. — Bernama