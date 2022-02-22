Swear all you want but I’ll not align myself with you, Muhyiddin tells Zahid

According to the Bersatu president, his claim that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had tried to ask for his help to exonerate the Umno president’s court case was true, and did not happen before the election as alleged by Ahmad Zahid. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today stressed that he will not align himself with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, despite the latter’s plan to swear an oath to prove his innocence.

According to the Bersatu president, his claim that Ahmad Zahid had tried to ask for his help to exonerate the Umno president’s court case was true, and did not happen before the election as alleged by Ahmad Zahid.

“He (Ahmad Zahid) has the right to swear or not to swear. For me, I want to tell people that you can’t lie. If he wants to swear how many times do you want to swear, swear.

“I don’t swear because I’m not lying. What I’m saying is [truth]. Tell that [true] even if it’s bitter.

“I said what I said because it is true. Even now, we have to say the right thing and I hope the people understand what I said,” said Muhyiddin.

This comes after Muhyiddin said that Ahmad Zahid was among the people in the “court cluster” to have approached him for help after the former became prime minister of the country — which Ahmad Zahid has vehemently denied.

Malaysiakini previously reported Muhyiddin saying Ahmad Zahid sought him out at his office a few days after he succeeded Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister in 2020, armed with piles of files.

Muhyiddin then reportedly told Ahmad Zahid that the latter had to go through court procedures if he was really innocent.