Sarawak assistant minister shuts down ‘Premier’ detractors, says state merely wants its rightful status as equal partner

Responding to detractors on social media claiming Sarawak was power hungry, the assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) clarified that the move was in line with the amendment to Article 160 of the Federal Constitution in 2021. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Feb 22 — Sarawak’s move to change the title of “Chief Minister” to “Premier” is merely to signify its equal status as a founding partner in the formation of Malaysia, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Responding to detractors on social media claiming Sarawak was power hungry, the assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) clarified that the move was in line with the amendment to Article 160 of the Federal Constitution in 2021.

“We are a region that established Malaysia. To illustrate that, we had to change the name of the Chief Minister of Sarawak to the Premier only, and there is no other intention of wanting more.

“It just changed based on our status in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and therefore, our Constitution needs to be changed to show that we are a region in establishing the nation of Malaysia.

“Our level is not the same as Kelantan, Terengganu, Melaka, or Penang — we have the same status as Malaya. This is what we are trying to convey,” she said when closing the Keluarga Rabbani seminar today.

Sharifah Hasidah added the position of prime minister remains the highest in the national leadership hierarchy, followed by the premier, and subsequently chief ministers for other states. — Borneo Post Online