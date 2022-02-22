PM’s brother Kamarazaman dropped as Mira president pending Kuasa merger

Parti Kuasa Rakyat president Kamarazaman Yaakob speaks during an interview with Malay Mail October 15, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Parti Kuasa Rakyat (Kuasa) Kamarazaman Yaakob has been dropped as the Minority Rights Action Party (Mira) pro-tem president just months after his appointment last December.

Kamaruzaman, the elder brother or Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was removed due to a technical issue that was not in-line with the party’s constitution, according to new pro-tem president K. Palanisamy.

“The decision was made at the supreme council meeting [held on Sunday]. This is because his application to register Kuasa is still being processed by the Registrar of Societies (RoS),” he was quoted in Malaysiakini.

“According to the party constitution, an individual cannot simultaneously hold the presidency in two different political parties. Thus, Kamarazaman’s appointment as pro-tem president is null and void.”

Kamaruzaman launched Kuasa in October last year, styling the party as allegedly “left-leaning”, but supporting the government.

He had then taken over Mira last December 19 after being appointed as its pro-tem president, as part of a resolution for Kuasa and Mira to merge.

Palanisamy, a former MIC central working committee member, said Mira would retain its name until it applies to RoS to change it to Kuasa.

Palanisamy has added that the party will hold an emergency general meeting soon to select a new leadership line-up.

Mira was a strategic partner to Pakatan Harapan during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership. It left the coalition in February 2020.

Since then, Mira has not aligned itself to any coalition, while Kuasa has declared itself to be a Barisan Nasional-friendly party.