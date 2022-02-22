Perikatan set to announce Johor election candidates on Feb 24, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says that discussions between PN’s component parties have already settled and that they are in the final vetting stage before officially announcing the candidates in Johor. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the coalition will be announcing its candidates for the incoming Johor state election on February 24.

He said during a press conference today that discussions between PN’s component parties have already settled and that they are in the final vetting stage before officially announcing the candidates in Johor.

“Meetings between the parties [in PN] are done and candidates have been put forward. We are now in the final stages of vetting the candidates and we will announce them on February 24.

“The official announcement will be done in Johor,” he told the press.

On February 19, Muhyiddin said the distribution of seats among the component parties of PN for the Johor state election has been finalised without any dispute or misunderstanding between them.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election while the nomination of candidates will be on February 26 and early voting on March 8.