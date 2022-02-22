PAS’ Nik Muhammad Zawawi confirms his appointment as new Syura Council secretary

Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, who is also Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II, said his appointment took effect after the PAS Syura Ulamak Council Meeting on February 20 night following the resignation of Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali the same day. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SABAK BERNAM, Feb 22 — PAS Dewan Ulamak chief, Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh today confirmed that he was appointed as the new secretary of the PAS Syura Ulama Council (MSU) effective February 20.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi, who is also Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II, said his appointment took effect after the PAS Syura Ulamak Council Meeting on February 20 night following the resignation of Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali the same day.

“Yes, it (new appointment) is correct. I have been a member (of the MSU) but I was unanimously appointed (as its secretary) when Mohd Khairuddin resigned.

“Mohd Khairuddin resigned with honour and the council discussed whether to reappoint me as (secretary). Previously, I held the secretary post for over 10 years.”

He said this when asked by reporters on the appointment after visiting the Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Paddy Field (Smart SSB) Programme, here, today.

The media reported yesterday that Mohd Khairuddin, who is also Kuala Nerus MP, announced his resignation as secretary and MSU member in accordance with Clause 8 (7) of the party’s constitution. — Bernama