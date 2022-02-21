Three children born overseas to Malaysian mums finally get citizenship certs after hours-long wait at NRD over ‘printing issues’

Adlyn Adam Teoh with her son waiting for his Malaysian citizenship certificate to be approved by the National Registration Department in Putrajaya, February 21, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Three mothers finally breathed a sigh of relief today, as their children born overseas were finally issued with their Malaysian citizenship certificates by the National Registration Department (NRD).

To add to the sweetness of the moment, the mothers — Adlyn Adam Teoh, Myra Eliza Mohd Danil and another who wanted to be known as Devi — had initially been told by NRD officers earlier that their children would not be able to get their certificates today as there was a printing issue.

This despite being asked to present themselves to the NRD headquarters in Putrajaya at 2.30pm today.

However, an officer called the mothers back in as they were about to leave the premises at 5pm after giving a press conference, telling them to wait, as the department had figured out a way to print their childrens’ certificates.

“I am relieved, happy, because I have been applying for this for so long. Initially, I had lost hope but Family Frontiers has given us hope and light,” said Adlyn, who was part of a group of seven women, including Myra, Devi and Family Frontiers president Suriani Kempe, who won the landmark case at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur last September that conferred their children the right to citizenship.

