Johor polls: PKR sec-gen calls on EC to extend registration period for postal voting

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the nine-day period given by the EC was too short and many still not registered as postal voters. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Election Commission (EC) has been urged to extend the postal voter registration period for the Johor state election to enable individuals abroad who are eligible to vote to exercise their rights.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the nine-day period given by the EC was too short and many still not registered as postal voters.

“According to several news reports, many Johor voters who are abroad, especially in Singapore, have not yet registered as postal voters.

“Based on a media report, it was estimated that only one per cent of the total Johor voters in Singapore have registered so far,” he said in a statement today.

He also asked the EC to be more proactive in the postal voting registration campaign, including on social media.

The EC has set March 12 as polling day and February 26 for nomination, while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama