Azmin: Govt takes proactive measures to restore economy despite Covid-19 spike

KULAI, Feb 18 — The government is taking proactive measures to restore the economy and avoid a slowdown in activities following the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said among the measures was to reopen the borders effective March 1, as recommended by the National Recovery Council (NRC), in order not to disrupt the supply chain,” he said, adding that Malaysia is very much a part of that global chain.

He said this in a press conference after visiting a factory which produces keropok lekor (fish cracker) under SIRIM Bhd’s corporate social responsibility programme.

“We must take a responsible approach to address the Covid-19 spread, and also via the NRC, the government has introduced proactive steps to restore economic activities.”

Mohamed Azmin was earlier asked to comment whether the rising Covid-19 cases would cause an economic slowdown.

Also present were SIRIM senior general manager for group marketing and group strategic planning (regional office) Abdul Ghani Abdul Rahman, and Johor Islamic Religious Affairs committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi.

Mohamed Azmin said he was confident that the current Covid-19 surge can be effectively controlled in view of the Health Ministry’s experience in handling the pandemic over the last two years.

He said the Covid-19 vaccination programme which started in February last year and the subsequent booster programme have made a positive impact and put the country ahead of many in terms of vaccination progress.

“The country’s public health system is (currently) under control, and the use of intensive care unit beds is very low compared with two years ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, on SIRIM, Mohamed Azmin said the industrial and innovation research institution has helped 30 micro and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the pandemic since August last year.

The assistance provided include brand development, labeling and promotional materials, nutritional content improvement, and the provision of basic digital marketing courses.

“Miti and SIRIM will continue to assist entrepreneurs and industries, micro or otherwise, to resume business.

“We have high hopes for their products not only in the local market but also in the global e-commerce platform,” he said. — Bernama