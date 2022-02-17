Perlis scout association building RM2m camp in Sungai Batu Pahat

KANGAR, Feb 17 — The Perlis Scouts Association of Malaysia is building its Scout Camp, costing RM2 million, in Sungai Batu Pahat and scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Its commissioner, Azmi Abdullah said work on the camp would begin in stages this year and the camp would be equipped with various facilities such as camping sites and a hall.

He said the camp would be built on a eight-hectare site provided by the state government since 1993.

It is time we have our own a training facility for all levels of our scout members, he told Bernama after attending the handing over of the scout credentials to Perlis Scout Assistant Chief Commissioners for the 2022-2024 session yesterday.

He said the camp would also be used to generate income of the Perlis Scout by renting out the facilities to the public since the camp is near the Sungai Batu Pahat Forest Eco Tourism Complex. — Bernama