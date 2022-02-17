Perak MB urges teachers to not retire early over Covid-19 fears

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad delivers a speech at the launch of Smart G-Tuition and Free Food Programme for school students at Meru Casuarina Hotel in Ipoh, February 17, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, February 17 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad urged school teachers not to seek early retirement due to their fear of Covid-19.

Saarani said educators have a duty to teach the students not to give up easily.

“When my visit to Hulu Perak district education office, I have received reports that some senior teachers are actually applying for the early retirement scheme as they fear for Covid-19 infection.

“I humbly request teachers not to do so as they are the ones who should be role model for the students. We don’t want teachers to stop teaching because of Covid-19,” he said after attending the launching of Smart G-Tuition and Free Food Programme for school students at Meru Casuarina Hotel here.

When asked how many teachers in Perak have applied for the early retirement due to the fear of Covid-19, Saarani said that he did not have the figure.

“So far, we only have received report from the Hulu Perak district education office. We are not sure about other district education offices,” he added.

However, Saarani said teachers applying for the early retirement due to illness and medical condition were entitled to do so.

Earlier in his speech, Saarani also urged teachers to stay cautious in school settings to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

“There has been a lot impact due to the closure of schools. Many students have lost focus, knowledge, skills and even dropout from school. Some don’t want to return to school after working in the last two years.

“If this continues, it will affect the country’s human resource as we know education is the sector that prepares human resource and we don’t want that to happen,” he explained.