Penang Hill funicular train service down for 12 days in May for maintenance

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 16 — The Penang Hill funicular train service will be closed from May 17 to 28 for its bi-annual scheduled maintenance.

Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) said in a statement that engineers from the funicular manufacturer (Garaventa AG from Switzerland) will be supervising the regular maintenance, and hoped they will be able to enter the country in May.

“PHC also conducts regular checks and maintenance of its funicular system on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, plus the routine inspections that are carried out after the operation hours,” PHC said in a press statement today.

PHC stressed that the maintenance and inspections were necessary to ensure that the funicular system stayed in optimal running condition and met stringent safety compliance checks.

“Starting from this year, PHC will also be implementing a monthly full-day shutdown to carry out inspection and maintenance of the funicular,” it said.

PHC said the focus will be on inspecting the wear-and-tear on the funicular and carrying out maintenance tasks that could not be performed during normal operations of the funicular.

The first monthly full-day shutdown was successfully carried out on January 25 this year and the next monthly service shutdowns will be on February 22 and March 23.

During the shutdown period, PHC advised visitors to opt for the jeep service operated by the Penang Hill Residents Association or to use the existing hiking routes to reach the summit area of Penang Hill.

Visitors can contact the Penang Hill Residents Association at 019-572 0543 or they can call PHC at 04-828 8880 or email to [email protected] for other enquiries.