Muda’s maiden election candidate Amira says spurred into politics by ‘Sheraton Move’ (VIDEO)

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz speaks during the party's launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre, Kerinchi February 11, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz has said that her decision to participate in politics was influenced by the 'Sheraton Move' which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020.

Posting on Twitter after being nominated as Muda’s first election candidate to contest the Johor state election, Amira said she could not bear any longer to watch her friends fight on her behalf in the political arena.

“Growing up in a family with no political background, I never thought today would happen. The Sheraton Move for me is a point of collapse of democracy in Malaysia,” she said in a Twitter thread.

The ‘Sheraton Move’ got its name from the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor where several prominent factions within PH had a clandestine meeting with leaders of the then opposition Barisan Nasional in February that subsequently led to the formation of a new government under Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in March 2020.

The move saw former PH component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and several PKR leaders jumping ship and subsequently joining the Perikatan Nasional government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and later Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

Amira recalled that it was also when the ‘Sheraton Move’ took place, that she started being active in politics.

“Back then, I was serving in the field of public policy and I began to realise that I couldn’t just remain hopeful behind the shadows of friends who were struggling in politics.

“God willing with this responsibility, I will continue my service in politics with Muda,” she said.

She said that her struggle is for the sake of Johoreans, especially voters in the Puteri Wangsa state seat she will contest.

“Our journey may be far and not an easy one for us to pursue. No matter how many obstacles, I will continue to work for the people. Continue the service in politics. For the sake of Johor, for Puteri Wangsa,” she said on Twitter.

Amira is Muda’s first candidate for the Johor state election announced yesterday by party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara’s offer of the Puteri Wangsa state seat to Muda had previously triggered dissatisfaction and frustration among its allies in PKR.

The party, which has allied with PH for the Johor state election, is expected to contest in six state seats in the state.

PH plans to contest all 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election.




