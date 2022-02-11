PM Ismail Sabri attends closed-door meeting with Muar BN machinery

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakov attends an event with Barisan Nasional members in Tangkak February 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MUAR, Feb 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spent about three hours in a closed-door meeting with the Muar Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery at Dewan Tun Sulaiman, Johor Umno Building, this morning.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, arrived at the building at 10.45 this morning.

The meeting was also attended by Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad, and it is understood that it is related to the Johor state election which is scheduled to be held on March 12.

Ismail Sabri is also understood to have attended a meeting with the north Johor Umno division chiefs.

Also present were Muar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim and Johor Umno secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali, who is also Ayer Hitam Umno division chief.

Also in attendance were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and Arau Umno division chief Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

The Prime Minister then left for the Sultan Ibrahim Jamek Mosque, Taman Sri Tanjung to perform Friday prayers and is scheduled to attend a get-together with the Ledang community in Tangkak, this afternoon. — Bernama



