Cabinet decides MoU on Indonesian domestic workers recruitment must be signed immediately, says minister

File picture shows HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaking to the press after a food basket distribution programme at Mahatma Gandhi Hall in Ipoh, July 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The Cabinet has decided that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment and placement of Indonesian domestic workers (PDI) should be signed immediately, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the MoU would be signed by him and his Indonesian counterpart Ida Fauziyah.

Saravanan, in a statement today, said matters related to PDI had been discussed in depth in a series of Cabinet meetings, including on Feb 9.

Saravanan said he and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin shared the same objective of protecting and safeguarding the welfare and well-being of Indonesian workers in the country.

“I would also like to advise foreign workers, including PDIs, on the importance of having valid travel documents and work permits so that their rights as workers are guaranteed,” he said.

On Jan 24, it was reported that Malaysia and Indonesia had agreed to implement a pilot project to recruit 10,000 PDI workers from the neighbouring country starting this month after the MoU was signed. — Bernama